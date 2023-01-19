A -733.33% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX)

During the recent session, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.18% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the SYBX share is $2.65, that puts it down -176.04 from that peak though still a striking 42.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $71.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 134.08K shares over the past three months.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) trade information

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) registered a -3.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.18% in intraday trading to $0.96 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.97%, and it has moved by 34.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.63%. The short interest in Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.42 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 87.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, SYBX is trading at a discount of -733.33% off the target high and -629.17% off the low.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Synlogic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) shares have gone up 1.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.76% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.70% this quarter and then drop -4.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -63.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $90k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100k by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $916k and $592k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -90.20% and then drop by -83.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.40%. While earnings are projected to return 33.70% in 2023.

SYBX Dividends

Synlogic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Major holders

Synlogic Inc. insiders own 9.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.71%, with the float percentage being 65.03%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.54 million shares (or 15.00% of all shares), a total value of $12.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.03 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 8.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.52 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $1.75 million.