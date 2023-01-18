Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Shares Could Drop Up To -3581.67%

In today’s recent session, 0.41 million shares of the Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $127.25M. YJ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.42, offering almost -136.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.33% since then. We note from Yunji Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 174.80K.

Yunji Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended YJ as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yunji Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Instantly YJ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6890 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.80% year-to-date, but still down -1.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is -22.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18240.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YJ is forecast to be at a low of $22.09 and a high of $22.09. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3581.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3581.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 259.80%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.10%.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.41% of Yunji Inc. shares, and 20.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.19%. Yunji Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.08% of the shares, which is about 1.29 million shares worth $1.05 million.

Highlander Partners, L.P., with 0.78% or 0.94 million shares worth $0.97 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 20622.0 shares worth $21446.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 6100.0 shares worth around $6283.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.