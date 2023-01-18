You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK).

In today’s recent session, 8.85 million shares of the Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.83, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.91B. NOK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.00, offering almost -24.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.53% since then. We note from Nokia Oyj’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.08 million.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Instantly NOK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.04 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.88% year-to-date, but still down -0.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) is -3.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).

Nokia Oyj (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Nokia Oyj share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.47 percent over the past six months and at a -4.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.32 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Nokia Oyj to make $5.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.33 billion and $6 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.20%. Nokia Oyj earnings are expected to increase by 163.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.72% per year for the next five years.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Oyj’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 1.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Nokia Oyj shares, and 7.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.51%. Nokia Oyj stock is held by 592 institutions, with Artisan Partners Limited Partnership being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.37% of the shares, which is about 77.79 million shares worth $358.62 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with 0.59% or 33.38 million shares worth $153.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 58.19 million shares worth $268.27 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF held roughly 5.65 million shares worth around $26.06 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.