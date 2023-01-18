Why Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.65, and it changed around $0.91 or 13.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $188.96M. VERA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.98, offering almost -226.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.03% since then. We note from Vera Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 449.25K.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VERA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.72 for the current quarter.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) trade information

Instantly VERA has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.66 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.47% year-to-date, but still up 41.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) is -62.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VERA is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -396.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) estimates and forecasts

Vera Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.40 percent over the past six months and at a -26.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.80% in the next quarter.

VERA Dividends

Vera Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.94% of Vera Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 92.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.26%. Vera Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 92 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.85% of the shares, which is about 4.02 million shares worth $54.65 million.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc., with 11.76% or 3.18 million shares worth $43.3 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 0.98 million shares worth $21.31 million, making up 3.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $10.61 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.