Why Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) have been traded, and its beta is 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.60, and it changed around $1.92 or 18.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $130.19M. NEON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.43, offering almost 9.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.81% since then. We note from Neonode Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 275.70K.

Neonode Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NEON as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Neonode Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) trade information

Instantly NEON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.80 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 94.18% year-to-date, but still up 86.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) is 130.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -48.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEON is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $8.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 32.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Neonode Inc. (NEON) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Neonode Inc. to make $1.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.67 million and $1.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -26.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.10%. Neonode Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

NEON Dividends

Neonode Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.03% of Neonode Inc. shares, and 3.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.63%. Neonode Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.13% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $1.9 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.63% or 85642.0 shares worth $1.06 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 82940.0 shares worth $1.03 million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 39012.0 shares worth around $0.48 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.