Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.49, and it changed around -$0.87 or -5.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $603.78M. DWAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $101.87, offering almost -517.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.25% since then. We note from Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Instantly DWAC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.77 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.73% year-to-date, but still up 7.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) is -18.99% up in the 30-day period.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) estimates and forecasts

DWAC Dividends

Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.78% of Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares, and 7.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.52%. Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 181 institutions, with Pentwater Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.03% of the shares, which is about 0.61 million shares worth $14.71 million.

Nomura Holdings Inc., with 0.90% or 0.27 million shares worth $6.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 16488.0 shares worth $0.4 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 6235.0 shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.