Why Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 12.09 million shares of the Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.56, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.10B. CS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.76, offering almost -174.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.82% since then. We note from Credit Suisse Group AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.54 million.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Instantly CS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.63 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.12% year-to-date, but still up 5.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is 12.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CS is forecast to be at a low of $3.12 and a high of $5.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

Credit Suisse Group AG share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.98 percent over the past six months and at a -2,011.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.40%.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 2.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Credit Suisse Group AG shares, and 3.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.62%. Credit Suisse Group AG stock is held by 214 institutions, with Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.02% of the shares, which is about 26.96 million shares worth $152.84 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 0.21% or 5.47 million shares worth $31.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor II and American Beacon Large Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 13.69 million shares worth $79.43 million, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Large Cap Value Fd held roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $7.82 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.