Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ: WEST): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.54, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. WEST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.71, offering almost -8.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.02% since then. We note from Westrock Coffee Company LLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 95970.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 136.51K.

Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) trade information

Instantly WEST has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.84 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.35% year-to-date, but still down -0.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) is -5.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day(s).

Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $227.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Westrock Coffee Company LLC to make $301 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

WEST Dividends

Westrock Coffee Company LLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ:WEST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.73% of Westrock Coffee Company LLC shares, and 57.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 168.61%. Westrock Coffee Company LLC stock is held by 66 institutions, with Stephens Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 11.99% of the shares, which is about 8.8 million shares worth $90.92 million.

Davenport & Co Llc, with 0.13% or 96675.0 shares worth $1.0 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.