VLD Stock Forecast 2023: Velo3D Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 39.05%

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.10, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $378.50M. VLD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.90, offering almost -419.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.05% since then. We note from Velo3D Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Instantly VLD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.17 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.32% year-to-date, but still up 7.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) is 20.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLD is forecast to be at a low of $3.70 and a high of $4.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -104.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -76.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) estimates and forecasts

Velo3D Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.35 percent over the past six months and at a 61.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 219.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Velo3D Inc. to make $31.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.71 million and $10.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 178.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 203.70%.

Velo3D Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 61.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.00% per year for the next five years.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.14% of Velo3D Inc. shares, and 61.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.38%. Velo3D Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Deer Management Co. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 20.47% of the shares, which is about 37.86 million shares worth $52.25 million.

VK Services, LLC, with 16.41% or 30.35 million shares worth $41.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.79 million shares worth $26.77 million, making up 3.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.6 million shares worth around $6.35 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.