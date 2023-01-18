Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -77.19%

In the last trading session, 6.95 million shares of the Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) were traded, and its beta was 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around -$0.6 or -69.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.63M. VIVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.24, offering almost -376.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -34.62% since then. We note from Viveve Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 85.73K.

Viveve Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VIVE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Viveve Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.66 for the current quarter.

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) trade information

Instantly VIVE has showed a red trend with a performance of -69.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9998 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 73.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.82% year-to-date, but still down -62.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) is -35.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47650.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) estimates and forecasts

Viveve Medical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.00 percent over the past six months and at a 3.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Viveve Medical Inc. to make $1.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.90%.

Viveve Medical Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 84.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

VIVE Dividends

Viveve Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares, and 10.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.04%. Viveve Medical Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.29% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $0.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.07% or 0.11 million shares worth $74791.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $74791.0, making up 1.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 42089.0 shares worth around $27610.0, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.