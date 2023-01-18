SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.91, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.29B. SPWR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.42, offering almost -50.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.42% since then. We note from SunPower Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

Instantly SPWR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.32 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.99% year-to-date, but still up 11.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) is -20.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.32 day(s).

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

SunPower Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.19 percent over the past six months and at a 400.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 366.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $428 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect SunPower Corporation to make $481.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.80%.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 20.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.76% of SunPower Corporation shares, and 89.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.92%. SunPower Corporation stock is held by 403 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.54% of the shares, which is about 14.87 million shares worth $235.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.70% or 8.18 million shares worth $129.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.57 million shares worth $40.58 million, making up 1.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $59.03 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.