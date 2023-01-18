SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.19, and it changed around $1.34 or 19.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.62M. SOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.74, offering almost -495.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.99% since then. We note from SOS Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 81.46K.

SOS Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 5.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SOS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SOS Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Instantly SOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.49 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 200.00% year-to-date, but still up 119.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is 100.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOS is forecast to be at a low of $100.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1121.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1121.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SOS Limited to make $22.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 200.90%.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 28.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of SOS Limited shares, and 3.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.17%. SOS Limited stock is held by 46 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 27.02% of the shares, which is about 1.46 million shares worth $13.92 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 18.44% or 1.0 million shares worth $9.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 36063.0 shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held roughly 6847.0 shares worth around $28278.0, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.