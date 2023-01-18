SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 37.66 million shares of the SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.64, and it changed around $0.2 or 3.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.16B. SOFI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.47, offering almost -192.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.82% since then. We note from SoFi Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 43.21 million.

SoFi Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SOFI as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.72 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.34% year-to-date, but still up 17.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is 20.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 103.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOFI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

SoFi Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.18 percent over the past six months and at a 56.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $426.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect SoFi Technologies Inc. to make $453.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $279.88 million and $321.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 52.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.80%.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 30.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.41% of SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, and 34.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.31%. SoFi Technologies Inc. stock is held by 590 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.20% of the shares, which is about 66.81 million shares worth $376.8 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.41% or 31.68 million shares worth $178.67 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 21.97 million shares worth $123.9 million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 18.74 million shares worth around $105.68 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.