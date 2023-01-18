Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 5.17 million shares of the Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.48, and it changed around $0.51 or 10.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.52B. RKLB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.11, offering almost -102.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.5% since then. We note from Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RKLB as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rocket Lab USA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Instantly RKLB has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.52 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.36% year-to-date, but still up 29.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) is 33.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RKLB is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -173.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Rocket Lab USA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.98 percent over the past six months and at a 48.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 236.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $49.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Rocket Lab USA Inc. to make $67.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27.48 million and $40.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 78.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 65.60%.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.19% of Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, and 57.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.75%. Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock is held by 254 institutions, with VK Services, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.80% of the shares, which is about 74.75 million shares worth $409.65 million.

Deer Management Co. LLC, with 13.77% or 65.17 million shares worth $357.11 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 8.76 million shares worth $48.02 million, making up 1.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.95 million shares worth around $38.08 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.