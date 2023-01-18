Risk-Taking Investors May Find Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 5.18 million shares of the Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around $0.21 or 49.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.68M. SGTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.22, offering almost -258.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.23% since then. We note from Sigilon Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 98710.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.04K.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SGTX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.42 for the current quarter.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) trade information

Instantly SGTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 49.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7400 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.00% year-to-date, but still up 14.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) is 21.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.81 day(s).

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) estimates and forecasts

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.58 percent over the past six months and at a 34.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. to make $2.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.9 million and $1.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.60%.

SGTX Dividends

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.36% of Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 52.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.88%. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 32.01% of the shares, which is about 10.37 million shares worth $8.61 million.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with 4.58% or 1.49 million shares worth $1.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.56 million shares worth $0.47 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.28 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.