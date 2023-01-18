RBLX Stock Forecast 2023: Roblox Corporation Remains Weak With A Upside Of 41.68%

In the last trading session, 33.28 million shares of the Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.12, and it changed around $3.91 or 11.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.28B. RBLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $82.45, offering almost -122.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.68% since then. We note from Roblox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.59 million.

Roblox Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended RBLX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Roblox Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.30 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.43% year-to-date, but still up 20.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is 12.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.90, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RBLX is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Roblox Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.62 percent over the past six months and at a -63.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -153.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -36.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $686.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Roblox Corporation to make $849.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $637.83 million and $770.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.40%.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.50% of Roblox Corporation shares, and 70.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.00%. Roblox Corporation stock is held by 794 institutions, with Altos Ventures Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.18% of the shares, which is about 82.78 million shares worth $2.72 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.64% or 41.65 million shares worth $1.37 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.77 million shares worth $288.06 million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held roughly 8.5 million shares worth around $279.24 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.