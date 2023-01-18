Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 3.98 million shares of the Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $90.90, and it changed around -$3.95 or -4.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $115.55B. PDD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.30, offering almost -9.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.47% since then. We note from Pinduoduo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.94 million.

Pinduoduo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 52 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PDD as a Hold, whereas 41 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 99.16 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.31% year-to-date, but still down -0.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 5.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.22 day(s).

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Pinduoduo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 72.08 percent over the past six months and at a 162.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 91.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.28 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. to make $5.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.38 billion and $4.07 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 83.30%. Pinduoduo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 190.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 66.83% per year for the next five years.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 24.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares, and 24.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.20%. Pinduoduo Inc. stock is held by 695 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.23% of the shares, which is about 28.21 million shares worth $1.77 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 1.73% or 21.86 million shares worth $1.35 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.87 million shares worth $430.12 million, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 5.59 million shares worth around $345.43 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.