Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 67.36 million shares of the Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around $0.59 or 101.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.51M. OTRK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.27, offering almost -268.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.69% since then. We note from Ontrak Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 270.44K.

Ontrak Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OTRK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ontrak Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

Instantly OTRK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 101.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3300 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.42% year-to-date, but still up 43.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) is 55.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OTRK is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -115.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -115.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -82.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ontrak Inc. to make $4.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.33 million and $5.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -71.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.80%. Ontrak Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -71.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

OTRK Dividends

Ontrak Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 10.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.74% of Ontrak Inc. shares, and 7.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.20%. Ontrak Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.99% of the shares, which is about 0.78 million shares worth $0.87 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.55% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $0.73 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.