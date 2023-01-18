Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.29, and it changed around -$0.29 or -8.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $134.50M. MNMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.20, offering almost -574.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.56% since then. We note from Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 627.79K.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MNMD as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.6 for the current quarter.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Instantly MNMD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.77 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 62.73% year-to-date, but still up 34.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) is 33.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNMD is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2179.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.97 percent over the past six months and at a 32.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.30% in the next quarter.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.90% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, and 11.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.65%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock is held by 180 institutions, with Busey Wealthy Management being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.65% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $0.86 million.

Colorado Public Employees Retirement Assn (PERA), with 0.01% or 1880.0 shares worth $18050.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 59952.0 shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 13410.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.