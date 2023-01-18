Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS).

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) were traded, and its beta was 3.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around $0.08 or 19.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.92M. UAVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.54, offering almost -208.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 675.64K.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

Instantly UAVS has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5090 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.00% year-to-date, but still up 27.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) is 23.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.75 day(s).

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 61.10%.

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 10 and April 14.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.48% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares, and 12.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.13%. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock is held by 97 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.06% of the shares, which is about 2.67 million shares worth $1.72 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.45% or 1.26 million shares worth $0.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.36 million shares worth $0.88 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $0.7 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.