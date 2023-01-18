Let’s Talk About How Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) were traded, and its beta was 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.07, and it changed around -$0.05 or -4.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $277.34M. QD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.18, offering almost -103.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.12% since then. We note from Qudian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 765.83K.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Instantly QD has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.28% year-to-date, but still down -2.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is 13.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.84 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QD is forecast to be at a low of $7.21 and a high of $7.21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -573.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -573.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -69.90%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.80%. Qudian Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -36.70% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.96% per year for the next five years.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 20.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.70% of Qudian Inc. shares, and 20.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.88%. Qudian Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.63% of the shares, which is about 6.87 million shares worth $7.55 million.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd., with 2.90% or 5.47 million shares worth $6.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.36 million shares worth $0.41 million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.