Let’s Talk About How AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.58, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.96B. ABCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.97, offering almost -41.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.77% since then. We note from AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ABCL as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Instantly ABCL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.83 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.05% year-to-date, but still up 10.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) is 4.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABCL is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -306.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.86 percent over the past six months and at a 29.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $59.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect AbCellera Biologics Inc. to make $55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -60.50%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.85% of AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, and 45.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.67%. AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock is held by 235 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.68% of the shares, which is about 13.36 million shares worth $132.11 million.

Capital World Investors, with 4.57% or 13.04 million shares worth $138.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.48 million shares worth $58.36 million, making up 1.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.49 million shares worth around $44.37 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.