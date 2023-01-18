Let’s Get Started On The Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.93 million shares of the Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.10, and it changed around $0.17 or 5.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $460.04M. SUPV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.95, offering almost 4.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.29% since then. We note from Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 269.72K.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Instantly SUPV has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.14 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.52% year-to-date, but still up 24.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) is 72.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.14 day(s).

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Grupo Supervielle S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 140.31 percent over the past six months and at a -40.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -53.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $160.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Grupo Supervielle S.A. to make $121.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.30%.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.47% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares, and 3.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.93%. Grupo Supervielle S.A. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Long Focus Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.11% of the shares, which is about 1.67 million shares worth $2.27 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 0.20% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd held roughly 24300.0 shares worth around $33048.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.