Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 9.46 million shares of the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.16, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.29B. ITUB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.94, offering almost -15.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.13% since then. We note from Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 30.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 43.95 million.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ITUB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Instantly ITUB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.21 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.28% year-to-date, but still up 5.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is 17.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ITUB is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $7.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.10 percent over the past six months and at a 22.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to make $7.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.84 billion and $6.33 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.40%. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 41.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.40% per year for the next five years.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.80 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.19. It is important to note, however, that the 3.80% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, and 20.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.34%. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock is held by 406 institutions, with Schroder Investment Management Group being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.64% of the shares, which is about 127.9 million shares worth $547.41 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 1.42% or 68.67 million shares worth $293.89 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 21.76 million shares worth $97.93 million, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 16.48 million shares worth around $74.15 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.