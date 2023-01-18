IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 5.65 million shares of the IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.71, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.26B. IAG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.77, offering almost -39.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.05% since then. We note from IAMGOLD Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.18 million.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Instantly IAG has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.82 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.04% year-to-date, but still up 3.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is 33.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.6 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

IAMGOLD Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 92.20 percent over the past six months and at a -133.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $297.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect IAMGOLD Corporation to make $280.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $294.1 million and $294.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.50%.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares, and 73.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.97%. IAMGOLD Corporation stock is held by 227 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.94% of the shares, which is about 47.63 million shares worth $76.68 million.

Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with 8.37% or 40.1 million shares worth $64.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Selected Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 24.58 million shares worth $26.3 million, making up 5.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Selected Value Fund held roughly 19.86 million shares worth around $32.96 million, which represents about 4.15% of the total shares outstanding.