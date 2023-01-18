How To Invest In Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 5.36 million shares of the Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) have been traded, and its beta is 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.48, and it changed around -$3.64 or -59.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.99M. FUV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $156.40, offering almost -6206.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.55, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -2.82% since then. We note from Arcimoto Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 173.06K.

Arcimoto Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FUV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arcimoto Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$5.33 for the current quarter.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) trade information

Instantly FUV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -59.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.14 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 59.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 85.45% year-to-date, but still up 71.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) is 66.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUV is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -343.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -262.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) estimates and forecasts

Arcimoto Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -90.89 percent over the past six months and at a 9.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 125.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Arcimoto Inc. to make $12.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $777k and $650k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 528.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,747.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -63.70%.

FUV Dividends

Arcimoto Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.32% of Arcimoto Inc. shares, and 9.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.60%. Arcimoto Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.34% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.17% or 76395.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 54305.0 shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 19661.0 shares worth around $48562.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.