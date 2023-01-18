GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.94, and it changed around $0.82 or 26.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $92.50M. GP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.34, offering almost -137.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.61% since then. We note from GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 155.05K.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

Instantly GP has showed a green trend with a performance of 26.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.20 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 127.75% year-to-date, but still up 88.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) is 79.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GP is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -229.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.49 percent over the past six months and at a 28.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 103.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. to make $10.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

GP Dividends

GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 13.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.12% of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares, and 15.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.18%. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.83% of the shares, which is about 0.66 million shares worth $2.16 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.82% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 11083.0 shares worth $36573.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio held roughly 3183.0 shares worth around $10026.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.