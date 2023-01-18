GoldMining Inc. (AMEX: GLDG) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 3.44 million shares of the GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around $0.07 or 5.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $219.45M. GLDG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.02, offering almost -53.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.42% since then. We note from GoldMining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) trade information

Instantly GLDG has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4150 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.81% year-to-date, but still up 10.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) is 3.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.15 day(s).

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) estimates and forecasts

GoldMining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 47.67 percent over the past six months and at a -350.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.00%.

GLDG Dividends

GoldMining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.66% of GoldMining Inc. shares, and 9.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.65%. GoldMining Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.91% of the shares, which is about 7.68 million shares worth $6.37 million.

Ruffer LLP, with 1.60% or 2.5 million shares worth $2.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.95 million shares worth $5.77 million, making up 4.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF held roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.