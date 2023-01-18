Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX)

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.71, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.10M. PLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.00, offering almost -16.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.06% since then. We note from Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 340.58K.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Instantly PLX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6900 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.17% year-to-date, but still up 10.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is 43.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.04 day(s).

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 50.91 percent over the past six months and at a 37.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -77.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. to make $6.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.05 million and $8.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -52.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -28.40%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 37.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.92% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, and 5.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.42%. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Meitav Dash Investments Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.49% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $0.27 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.32% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 90461.0 shares worth around $94206.0, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.