Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV)

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $109.11M. GROV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.50, offering almost -1983.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.0% since then. We note from Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Instantly GROV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6200 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.83% year-to-date, but still up 8.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) is 49.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. to make $3.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -94.90%.

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.49% of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares, and 25.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.81%. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Sculptor Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.76% of the shares, which is about 9.29 million shares worth $5.69 million.

General Atlantic, L.P., with 5.42% or 4.68 million shares worth $2.86 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $0.32 million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $0.32 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.