Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 6.91 million shares of the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.61, and it changed around -$1.01 or -10.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.83B. YMM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.18, offering almost -18.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.15% since then. We note from Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.79 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Instantly YMM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.18 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.25% year-to-date, but still up 1.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is 14.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.3 day(s).

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 166.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 115.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $233.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to make $268.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $191.93 million and $223.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.00%.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 25.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, and 43.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.33%. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock is held by 164 institutions, with All-Stars Investment Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.43% of the shares, which is about 44.13 million shares worth $289.06 million.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, with 3.99% or 39.68 million shares worth $359.46 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 37.6 million shares worth $340.69 million, making up 3.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held roughly 12.23 million shares worth around $84.74 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.