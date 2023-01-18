FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.65 million shares of the FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around -$0.38 or -22.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $109.03M. FAZE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.69, offering almost -1828.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -13.28% since then. We note from FaZe Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 145.26K.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Instantly FAZE has showed a red trend with a performance of -22.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4800 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 48.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.81% year-to-date, but still down -25.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) is -39.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.35 day(s).

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) estimates and forecasts

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.80% of FaZe Holdings Inc. shares, and 33.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.46%. FaZe Holdings Inc. stock is held by 70 institutions, with Centiva Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.24% of the shares, which is about 0.9 million shares worth $8.97 million.

Meteora Capital, LLC, with 1.19% or 0.86 million shares worth $8.61 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Special Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $6.05 million, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Special Opportunities Fd held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $2.11 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.