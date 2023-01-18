Esperion Therapeutics Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of ESPR Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were traded, and its beta was 0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.00, and it changed around -$0.17 or -2.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $504.28M. ESPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.87, offering almost -26.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.14% since then. We note from Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Instantly ESPR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.41 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is 20.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.51 day(s).

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.69 percent over the past six months and at a 60.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc. to make $21.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.90%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -78.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.90% per year for the next five years.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.78% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 87.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.82%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 188 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.34% of the shares, which is about 7.55 million shares worth $47.99 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP, with 9.02% or 6.0 million shares worth $38.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.87 million shares worth $11.86 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $11.07 million, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.