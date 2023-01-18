EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 21.79 million shares of the EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.37, and it changed around -$0.36 or -13.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.19B. EQRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.20, offering almost -203.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.1% since then. We note from EQRx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.05 million.

EQRx Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended EQRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EQRx Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Instantly EQRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.88 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.66% year-to-date, but still down -12.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) is -2.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQRX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

EQRx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.60 percent over the past six months and at a -70.97% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.21% of EQRx Inc. shares, and 65.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.39%. EQRx Inc. stock is held by 144 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.63% of the shares, which is about 43.18 million shares worth $202.5 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC, with 8.82% or 39.53 million shares worth $185.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 6.67 million shares worth $36.38 million, making up 1.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 6.35 million shares worth around $31.42 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.