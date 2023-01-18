Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -24.29%

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around $0.21 or 19.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.78M. DPRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.84, offering almost -202.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.63% since then. We note from Draganfly Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 392.69K.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Instantly DPRO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3300 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.33% year-to-date, but still up 26.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) is 9.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.97 day(s).

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

Draganfly Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.67 percent over the past six months and at a 33.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.50%.

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.02% of Draganfly Inc. shares, and 2.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.57%. Draganfly Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with ACT Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.41% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $0.12 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.21% or 68194.0 shares worth $61701.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.25 million shares worth $0.23 million, making up 0.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 18003.0 shares worth around $16289.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.