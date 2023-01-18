Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.83, and it changed around -$0.23 or -7.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.71M. DBGI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $208.00, offering almost -7249.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.04, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -7.42% since then. We note from Digital Brands Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.31 million.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Instantly DBGI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.27 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.49% year-to-date, but still down -15.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) is -24.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.05% of Digital Brands Group Inc. shares, and 0.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.80%. Digital Brands Group Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.74% of the shares, which is about 7970.0 shares worth $22157.0.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC, with 0.56% or 6000.0 shares worth $16680.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 14500.0 shares worth $40311.0, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2496.0 shares worth around $6939.0, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.