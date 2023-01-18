CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2.56 million shares of the CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.91, and it changed around $0.1 or 1.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $747.32M. CTIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.80, offering almost -31.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.2% since then. We note from CTI BioPharma Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.19 million.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Instantly CTIC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.96 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.66% year-to-date, but still up 12.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) is 0.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.96 day(s).

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

CTI BioPharma Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.44 percent over the past six months and at a 33.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.40% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. to make $23.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.20%.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, and 84.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.43%. CTI BioPharma Corp. stock is held by 168 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.61% of the shares, which is about 9.85 million shares worth $58.8 million.

BVF Inc., with 7.81% or 8.93 million shares worth $53.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 11.9 million shares worth $69.23 million, making up 10.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.72 million shares worth around $16.27 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.