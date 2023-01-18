Could GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) were traded, and its beta was 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.99, and it changed around -$0.81 or -3.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.11B. GDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.40, offering almost -101.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.94% since then. We note from GDS Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

GDS Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GDS as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GDS Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

Instantly GDS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.09 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.34% year-to-date, but still down -0.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) is 13.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.59 day(s).

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

GDS Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.54 percent over the past six months and at a -16.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -24.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $319.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited to make $327.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.70%. GDS Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by -53.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.51% per year for the next five years.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 24.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.12% of GDS Holdings Limited shares, and 47.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.08%. GDS Holdings Limited stock is held by 287 institutions, with Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.70% of the shares, which is about 15.84 million shares worth $528.75 million.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with 4.68% or 8.53 million shares worth $284.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 1.75 million shares worth $48.44 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF held roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $32.9 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.