Could Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 0.35 million shares of the Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.18, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.61B. FRSH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.72, offering almost -46.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.04% since then. We note from Freshworks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Freshworks Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended FRSH as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Freshworks Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Instantly FRSH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.50 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.13% year-to-date, but still up 12.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) is 6.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRSH is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Freshworks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.16 percent over the past six months and at a 47.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Freshworks Inc. to make $137.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $105.48 million and $114.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.10%.

Freshworks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -80.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 07.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.72% of Freshworks Inc. shares, and 74.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.90%. Freshworks Inc. stock is held by 201 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.82% of the shares, which is about 12.6 million shares worth $202.98 million.

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd, with 7.20% or 11.6 million shares worth $186.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.12 million shares worth $66.4 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.51 million shares worth around $56.52 million, which represents about 2.18% of the total shares outstanding.