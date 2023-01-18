Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.02, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.61B. CRK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.11, offering almost -69.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.16% since then. We note from Comstock Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.66 million.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Instantly CRK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.67 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.74% year-to-date, but still up 1.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is -13.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.2 day(s).

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Comstock Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.83 percent over the past six months and at a 212.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 244.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 205.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $780.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Comstock Resources Inc. to make $814.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $417.59 million and $655.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 86.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.30%. Comstock Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -188.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 3.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.47% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares, and 35.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.80%. Comstock Resources Inc. stock is held by 297 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.11% of the shares, which is about 7.26 million shares worth $87.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.08% or 7.17 million shares worth $86.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.67 million shares worth $80.72 million, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.42 million shares worth around $29.19 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.