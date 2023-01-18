Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 2.08 million shares of the Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.25, and it changed around $0.43 or 8.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $373.90M. CTLP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.53, offering almost -62.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.24% since then. We note from Cantaloupe Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 487.91K.

Cantaloupe Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CTLP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cantaloupe Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) trade information

Instantly CTLP has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.28 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.69% year-to-date, but still up 11.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) is 25.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTLP is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) estimates and forecasts

Cantaloupe Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.55 percent over the past six months and at a 66.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cantaloupe Inc. to make $57.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.40%. Cantaloupe Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 76.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

CTLP Dividends

Cantaloupe Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 06.

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.15% of Cantaloupe Inc. shares, and 75.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.65%. Cantaloupe Inc. stock is held by 185 institutions, with Hudson Executive Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 17.19% of the shares, which is about 12.25 million shares worth $68.58 million.

Ardsley Advisory Partners, with 8.17% or 5.82 million shares worth $32.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.64 million shares worth $9.21 million, making up 2.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Microcap Fund held roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $8.89 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.