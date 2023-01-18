Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Share Price Might Move Down By -67.78%

In the last trading session, 10.74 million shares of the Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.71, and it changed around $0.1 or 3.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.32B. CGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.61, offering almost -254.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.88% since then. We note from Canopy Growth Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.05 million.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CGC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Instantly CGC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.73 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.32% year-to-date, but still up 13.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -4.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGC is forecast to be at a low of $1.56 and a high of $8.07. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -197.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Canopy Growth Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.63 percent over the past six months and at a -1,002.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -850.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $84.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Canopy Growth Corporation to make $90.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.90%.

Canopy Growth Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -631.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.72% per year for the next five years.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 09.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.79% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares, and 12.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.82%. Canopy Growth Corporation stock is held by 453 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.69% of the shares, which is about 8.1 million shares worth $23.08 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 1.64% or 7.86 million shares worth $22.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.86 million shares worth $22.39 million, making up 1.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.25 million shares worth around $8.55 million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.