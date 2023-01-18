Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.93, and it changed around $0.19 or 2.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.73B. BHC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.23, offering almost -243.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.56% since then. We note from Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is N/A shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.15 million.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended BHC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) trade information

Instantly BHC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.91 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.25% year-to-date, but still up 2.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is -1.53% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHC is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -341.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) estimates and forecasts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.42 percent over the past six months and at a -33.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. to make $2.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.67 billion and $2.79 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.60%. Bausch Health Companies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -67.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.60% per year for the next five years.

BHC Dividends

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.99% of Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, and 70.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.36%. Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock is held by 479 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.62% of the shares, which is about 34.72 million shares worth $290.27 million.

Paulson & Company, Inc., with 7.32% or 26.44 million shares worth $221.03 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.0 million shares worth $41.8 million, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 4.15 million shares worth around $19.19 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.