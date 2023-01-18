AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Shares Might Go Down -15.64% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.50, and it changed around $0.31 or 5.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.13B. ASTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.27, offering almost -159.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.45% since then. We note from AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASTS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.59 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.11% year-to-date, but still up 15.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is 38.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.33 day(s).

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

AST SpaceMobile Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.70 percent over the past six months and at a 54.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect AST SpaceMobile Inc. to make $7.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 162.00%.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.55% of AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares, and 22.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.49%. AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.49% of the shares, which is about 1.85 million shares worth $11.64 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 3.33% or 1.77 million shares worth $11.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Hennessy Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $10.49 million, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hennessy Focus Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $9.01 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.