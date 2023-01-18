Are MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE:MBC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.35, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.05B. MBC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.00, offering almost -79.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.13% since then. We note from MasterBrand Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.13 million.

MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE:MBC) trade information

Instantly MBC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.50 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.60% year-to-date, but still up 9.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE:MBC) is -7.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $769 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MasterBrand Inc. to make $699 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

MBC Dividends

MasterBrand Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE:MBC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of MasterBrand Inc. shares, and 13.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.61%. MasterBrand Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Bartlett & Co. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.00% of the shares, which is about 3175.0 shares worth $26511.0.

Yousif Capital Management, LLC, with 0.00% or 84709.0 shares worth $0.71 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares S&P Smallcap 600 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 9.58 million shares worth $80.0 million, making up 0.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares S&P Smallcap 600 Value ETF held roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $17.59 million, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.