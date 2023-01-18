Are Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.06B. DNN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.83, offering almost -37.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.58% since then. We note from Denison Mines Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.16 million.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.92% on intraday trading today. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.92%. We can see from the shorts that 42.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.13 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Denison Mines Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.50 percent over the past six months and at a -300.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.10%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.20%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Denison Mines Corp. shares, and 34.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.78%. Denison Mines Corp. stock is held by 205 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.34% of the shares, which is about 44.11 million shares worth $58.0 million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 4.35% or 35.99 million shares worth $47.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 41.83 million shares worth $55.01 million, making up 5.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held roughly 30.45 million shares worth around $40.04 million, which represents about 3.68% of the total shares outstanding.