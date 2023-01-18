An Analysis Of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.91 million shares of the MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $760.51M. MPLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.19, offering almost -420.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.65% since then. We note from MultiPlan Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 million.

MultiPlan Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MPLN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MultiPlan Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Instantly MPLN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.48% year-to-date, but still up 2.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) is -29.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MPLN is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -236.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $284.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect MultiPlan Corporation to make $294.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.40%.

MultiPlan Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 114.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 22.80% per year for the next five years.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 20.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.81% of MultiPlan Corporation shares, and 96.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.45%. MultiPlan Corporation stock is held by 193 institutions, with H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 33.72% of the shares, which is about 215.51 million shares worth $1.18 billion.

Public Investment Fund, with 8.02% or 51.25 million shares worth $281.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 15.02 million shares worth $82.46 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.41 million shares worth around $57.17 million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.