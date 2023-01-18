An Analysis Of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.88, and it changed around $0.68 or 3.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.00B. XPRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.68, offering almost -4.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.28% since then. We note from Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 611.01K.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended XPRO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Expro Group Holdings N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) trade information

Instantly XPRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.02 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.14% year-to-date, but still up 1.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) is 21.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XPRO is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) estimates and forecasts

Expro Group Holdings N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 88.80 percent over the past six months and at a 62.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 156.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 866.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $337.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. to make $333.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $112.3 million and $295.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 200.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.70%.

XPRO Dividends

Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 06.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.80% of Expro Group Holdings N.V. shares, and 80.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.17%. Expro Group Holdings N.V. stock is held by 147 institutions, with Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 26.78% of the shares, which is about 29.11 million shares worth $335.38 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 13.37% or 14.54 million shares worth $167.47 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.26 million shares worth $83.63 million, making up 6.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held roughly 3.25 million shares worth around $37.49 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.