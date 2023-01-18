AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 2.43 million shares of the AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.75, and it changed around $0.08 or 4.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $322.96M. AMTD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.80, offering almost -1374.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.14% since then. We note from AMTD IDEA Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

Instantly AMTD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8744 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.22% year-to-date, but still down -3.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) is -1.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -38.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AMTD IDEA Group to make $37.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.07 million and $38.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -33.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.70%.

AMTD Dividends

AMTD IDEA Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 30.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of AMTD IDEA Group shares, and 2.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.30%. AMTD IDEA Group stock is held by 7 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.88% of the shares, which is about 1.27 million shares worth $1.48 million.

Envestnet Asset Management, with 0.02% or 21946.0 shares worth $25457.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 24941.0 shares worth $29679.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.