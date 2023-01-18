Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 7.13 million shares of the Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $91.79, and it changed around $0.5 or 0.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1173.57B. GOOGL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $151.55, offering almost -65.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $83.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.21% since then. We note from Alphabet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 30.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.65 million.

Alphabet Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 50 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GOOGL as a Hold, whereas 38 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alphabet Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trade information

Instantly GOOGL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 92.71 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.47% year-to-date, but still up 3.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is -3.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $122.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOOGL is forecast to be at a low of $93.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) estimates and forecasts

Alphabet Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.27 percent over the past six months and at a -16.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 31 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $77.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Alphabet Inc. to make $70.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $75.33 billion and $68.01 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.10%. Alphabet Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 91.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.95% per year for the next five years.

GOOGL Dividends

Alphabet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 30 and February 03.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.73% of Alphabet Inc. shares, and 78.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.06%. Alphabet Inc. stock is held by 4,883 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.88% of the shares, which is about 472.45 million shares worth $51.48 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.93% or 415.66 million shares worth $45.29 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 177.56 million shares worth $19.35 billion, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 132.94 million shares worth around $14.49 billion, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.